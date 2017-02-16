Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.63 million.Tower International also updated its FY17 guidance to $3.60 EPS.

Shares of Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) opened at 28.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $569.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.94. Tower International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $29.05.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Tower International had a return on equity of 148.27% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business earned $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tower International, Inc. will post $3.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

TOWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tower International in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tower International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. FBR & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded Tower International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

“Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/tower-international-inc-towr-releases-q1-earnings-guidance.html.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc is a global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates in two segments: Americas and International. The International segment consists of Europe and Asia, and the Americas segment consists of North America and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.