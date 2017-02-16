TMAC Resources Inc (TMR) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities restated a speculative buy rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.73.

Shares of TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) opened at 16.93 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $1.40 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources, Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is involved in the exploration, evaluation and development of the Hope Bay mineral property in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Canada (Hope Bay Project). Approximately 1,100 square kilometer Hope Bay Project gold deposit has approximately 4.5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of approximately 9.2 grams per ton gold (g/t Au), Inferred Mineral Resources totaling approximately 1.4 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 7.4 g/t Au and proven and probable mineral reserves totaling approximately 3.5 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 7.7 g/t Au.

