Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (TTS) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.66 million.

Shares of Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) opened at 18.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $931.25 million, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.07. Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Tile Shop Hldgs had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business earned $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. will post $0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tile Shop Hldgs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tile Shop Hldgs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.70.

In other Tile Shop Hldgs news, Director Robert A. Rucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $978,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

