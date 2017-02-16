Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters Corp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.08.

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) opened at 58.70 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

About Thomson Reuters Corp

Thomson Reuters Corporation is a provider of news and information for a range of professional markets. The Company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

