The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm earned $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) opened at 38.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company’s market cap is $1.09 billion. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from The Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.26%.

In other news, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $40,843.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $76,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,874.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,516 shares of company stock worth $136,928. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Andersons by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Andersons by 11.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in The Andersons by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in The Andersons by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/the-andersons-inc-ande-releases-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-27-eps.html.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is a diversified company. The Company conducts business across North America in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. The Company also produces turf and cob products, and has a consumer retailing presence. The Company operates through five segments: Grain, Ethanol, Rail, Plant Nutrient and Retail.

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.