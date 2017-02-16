Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $43.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) opened at 48.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Scott Matthew Colosi sold 12,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $580,492.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,940.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 140.1% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 161,499 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 115.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 106,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. In addition to steaks, the Company also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

