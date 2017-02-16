Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) PT Set at $43.00 by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has been assigned a $43.00 price target by investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from $68.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 36.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 525.29 and a beta of 0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $59.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,657.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 139.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

