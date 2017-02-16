Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research report released on Friday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised TELUS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins dropped their price target on TELUS from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.60.

Shares of TELUS (TSE:T) opened at 43.03 on Friday. TELUS has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $43.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.89.

“TELUS Co. (T) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/telus-co-t-receives-sector-perform-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol, television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.