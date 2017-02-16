TELUS Co. (T) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TELUS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.60.

TELUS (TSE:T) opened at 43.03 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol, television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

