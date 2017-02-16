Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) in a report published on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Dundee Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co raised Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.13.

“Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/teck-resources-teck-b-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd is a Canada-based company, engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company operates through five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate. Through its interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile and Peru, the Company exports seaborne steelmaking coal and produces mined zinc.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.