TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. TechTarget had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) opened at 9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.13 million, a P/E ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 1.70. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTGT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

“TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) Releases Earnings Results” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/techtarget-inc-ttgt-releases-earnings-results.html.

In related news, insider Don Hawk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.