TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report report published on Friday morning. TD Securities currently has a C$52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. RBC Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.07.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) opened at 42.45 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion and a PE ratio of 157.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Steven Walter Williams sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.01, for a total transaction of C$3,780,900.00. Also, Director Dominic D’alessandro bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,245,000.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc (Suncor) is an integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

