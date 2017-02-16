Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) in a research note released on Friday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) price objective on the stock.

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) opened at 1445.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,455.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,316.01. TBC Bank Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 980.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,563.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 707.59 million.

This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/tbc-bank-group-plc-tbcg-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt.html.

In related news, insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 21,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($18.75), for a total value of £316,350 ($395,338.67). Also, insider Giorgi Shagidze sold 6,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,495 ($18.68), for a total value of £94,065.40 ($117,552.36). Insiders sold 32,257 shares of company stock worth $48,280,915 over the last quarter.

TBC Bank Group PLC Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.