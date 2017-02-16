Tate & Lyle PLC’s (TATE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TATE. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.12) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.62) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Davy Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on Tate & Lyle PLC from GBX 900 ($11.25) to GBX 750 ($9.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on Tate & Lyle PLC from GBX 710 ($8.87) to GBX 730 ($9.12) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 772.33 ($9.65).

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) opened at 723.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.36 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 691.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 717.38. Tate & Lyle PLC has a one year low of GBX 531.50 and a one year high of GBX 850.00.

In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 717 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £71,700 ($89,602.60).

Tate & Lyle PLC Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries.

