Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE) Upgraded to “Add” at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) to an add rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have GBX 833 ($10.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TATE. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 770 ($9.62) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas upped their price target on Tate & Lyle PLC from GBX 700 ($8.75) to GBX 770 ($9.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 715 ($8.94) price target on Tate & Lyle PLC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 795 ($9.94) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Tate & Lyle PLC from GBX 825 ($10.31) to GBX 880 ($11.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 772.33 ($9.65).

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) opened at 723.00 on Friday. Tate & Lyle PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 531.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 850.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 691.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 717.38. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.36 billion.

In other Tate & Lyle PLC news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 717 ($8.96) per share, with a total value of £71,700 ($89,602.60).

About Tate & Lyle PLC

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries.

