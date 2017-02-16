Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE) PT Set at GBX 775 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 775 ($9.69) price target on Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TATE. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 770 ($9.62) price target on Tate & Lyle PLC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas boosted their price target on Tate & Lyle PLC from GBX 700 ($8.75) to GBX 770 ($9.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 715 ($8.94) price target on Tate & Lyle PLC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 795 ($9.94) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Tate & Lyle PLC from GBX 825 ($10.31) to GBX 880 ($11.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle PLC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 772.33 ($9.65).

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) opened at 723.00 on Friday. Tate & Lyle PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 531.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 850.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 691.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 717.38. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.36 billion.

In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 717 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £71,700 ($89,602.60).

Tate & Lyle PLC Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries.

