T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been given a $7.00 target price by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. WBB Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) opened at 5.75 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock’s market capitalization is $174.98 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/t2-biosystems-inc-ttoo-pt-set-at-7-00-by-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 33.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Flagship Ventures Fund IV General Partner LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth $5,852,000. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 1,307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.