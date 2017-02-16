SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Hibbett Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Magee now anticipates that the firm will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ Q1 2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $237 million for the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIBB. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price target on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Forward View downgraded Hibbett Sports to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hibbett Sports to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded up 1.87% on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 770,410 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 17.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates sporting goods stores in small to mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,040 stores in over 30 states, which consists of approximately 1,020 Hibbett Sports stores and over 20 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

