Sunrise Resources Plc (LON:SRES)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Sunrise Resources Plc (LON:SRES) opened at 0.135 on Tuesday. Sunrise Resources Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.18. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.51 million.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/sunrise-resources-plc-sres-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-northland-securities.html.

Sunrise Resources Plc Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company operates as a diversified mineral exploration and development company. The principal activity of the Company is the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. It operates through the management of exploration projects segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.