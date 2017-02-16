SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Alex Smith bought 57 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £187.53 ($234.35).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alex Smith sold 33,826 shares of SThree Plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £108,919.72 ($136,115.62).

On Thursday, January 12th, Alex Smith bought 65 shares of SThree Plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £207.35 ($259.12).

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) opened at 322.50 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 413.12 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 273.74. SThree Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 221.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 355.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from SThree Plc’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

“SThree Plc (STHR) Insider Alex Smith Purchases 57 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/sthree-plc-sthr-insider-alex-smith-purchases-57-shares.html.

Several research firms have commented on STHR. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of SThree Plc from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 370 ($4.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SThree Plc to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.56) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of SThree Plc to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on shares of SThree Plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of SThree Plc from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 320 ($4.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.43 ($4.45).

SThree Plc Company Profile

SThree plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in specialist staffing business. The Company is engaged in providing permanent and contract specialist services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland, Continental Europe, Americas, and Asia Pacific & Middle East. It provides services to Information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, energy, engineering and life sciences, other sectors.

