Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.62 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) opened at 77.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.79. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Stericycle news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $508,987.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,475,284.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Murley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 33.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Stericycle by 10.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 98,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $21,267,000. Finally, CGOV Asset Management purchased a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at $8,365,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

“Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/stericycle-inc-srcl-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-07-eps.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $108.00 target price on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider with a focus on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail and commercial businesses. The Company’s solutions include the collection and processing of specialized waste for disposal, the collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction, and a range of training, consulting, recall/return, communication and compliance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.