State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. State Auto Financial Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.85 million. State Auto Financial Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) opened at 25.43 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.06 billion. State Auto Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in State Auto Financial Corporation by 1,072.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 272,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 249,514 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in State Auto Financial Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $3,369,000. Force Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial Corporation during the third quarter valued at $2,863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in State Auto Financial Corporation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,481,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,537,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in State Auto Financial Corporation by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of State Auto Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Langen Mcalenn lowered shares of State Auto Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Auto Financial Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About State Auto Financial Corporation

State Auto Financial Corporation (State Auto Financial) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in writing personal, business and specialty insurance. Its segments include personal insurance, business insurance, specialty insurance and investment operations. Its personal insurance, business insurance and specialty insurance are known as insurance segments of the Company.

