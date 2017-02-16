Standard Life Plc (SL) PT Lowered to GBX 398 at Jefferies Group LLC

Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) had its target price cut by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 399 ($4.99) to GBX 398 ($4.97) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SL. Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Standard Life Plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Standard Life Plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Standard Life Plc from GBX 440 ($5.50) to GBX 460 ($5.75) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their price objective on Standard Life Plc from GBX 365 ($4.56) to GBX 370 ($4.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Standard Life Plc in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 384 ($4.80).

Shares of Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) opened at 367.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 350.75. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.26 billion. Standard Life Plc has a one year low of GBX 248.20 and a one year high of GBX 380.60.

In other news, insider Melanie Gee acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £72,600 ($90,727.32). Also, insider Colin Clark sold 81,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.44), for a total value of £289,640.95 ($361,960.70). Insiders have acquired a total of 20,087 shares of company stock worth $7,290,315 in the last quarter.

About Standard Life Plc

Standard Life plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company operates through four segments: Standard Life Investments, UK and Europe, India and China, and Other. The Standard Life Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

