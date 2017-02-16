BNP Paribas lowered shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday. BNP Paribas currently has GBX 2,430 ($30.37) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Spectris plc to an add rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,075 ($25.93) to GBX 2,420 ($30.24) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Numis Securities Ltd lifted their target price on shares of Spectris plc from GBX 1,835 ($22.93) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,795 ($34.93) target price on shares of Spectris plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Spectris plc to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($23.74) to GBX 2,600 ($32.49) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their target price on shares of Spectris plc from GBX 1,968 ($24.59) to GBX 2,025 ($25.31) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,227.31 ($27.83).

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) opened at 2486.00 on Friday. Spectris plc has a one year low of GBX 1,443.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,525.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.96 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,399.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,140.62.

“Spectris plc (SXS) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/spectris-plc-sxs-lowered-to-neutral-at-bnp-paribas.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 34 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Spectris plc’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

About Spectris plc

Spectris plc is a supplier of productivity-enhancing instruments and controls. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-Line Instrumentation and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services that determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials, during research and product development processes.

