Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonus Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sonus Networks’ Q4 2016 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2017 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Sonus Networks (NASDAQ:SONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Sonus Networks had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sonus Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonus Networks, Inc. to Post FY2016 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (SONS)

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sonus Networks in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonus Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sonus Networks in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonus Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonus Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Sonus Networks (NASDAQ:SONS) opened at 6.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $310.95 million. Sonus Networks has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonus Networks by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 416,275 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Sonus Networks during the second quarter valued at about $3,004,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sonus Networks by 16.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 333,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sonus Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,454,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 180,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonus Networks during the third quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sonus Networks

Sonus Networks, Inc (Sonus) is a provider of networked solutions for communications service providers (telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers) and enterprises. The Company’s products include session border controllers (SBCs), diameter signaling controllers (DSCs), policy/routing servers, network intelligence applications (VellOS), which is designed to network-wide security and other cloud network exchange services, media and signaling gateways and network analytics tools.

