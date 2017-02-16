Sonus Networks, Inc. (SONS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm earned $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Sonus Networks had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Sonus Networks’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sonus Networks updated its FY17 guidance to $0.26 EPS.

Shares of Sonus Networks (NASDAQ:SONS) opened at 6.29 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $310.95 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Sonus Networks has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONS. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of Sonus Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonus Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sonus Networks in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonus Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonus Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonus Networks by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonus Networks by 36.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonus Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sonus Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonus Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,027,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonus Networks

Sonus Networks, Inc (Sonus) is a provider of networked solutions for communications service providers (telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers) and enterprises. The Company’s products include session border controllers (SBCs), diameter signaling controllers (DSCs), policy/routing servers, network intelligence applications (VellOS), which is designed to network-wide security and other cloud network exchange services, media and signaling gateways and network analytics tools.

