SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Trading Up 7.4% Following Strong Earnings

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 1,509,955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,169,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,974,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 466,376 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,211,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 965,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 666,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 293,243 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $618.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of -0.25.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

