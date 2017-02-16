Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 1st

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) opened at 17.26 on Thursday. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $17.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) is a management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in senior loans, including first lien and second lien debt instruments. It also invests in debt of public companies that are thinly traded.

