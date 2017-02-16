Smith & Nephew plc (SN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,350 at Jefferies Group LLC

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) had its target price cut by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 1,370 ($17.12) to GBX 1,350 ($16.87) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.87) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew plc from GBX 1,370 ($17.12) to GBX 1,310 ($16.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,249 ($15.61) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.75) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.37) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,292.08 ($16.15).

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) opened at 1203.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 10.66 billion. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,052.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,324.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,206.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,200.98.

Smith & Nephew plc Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. The Company offers various product franchises, which include Knee implants, Hip implants, Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopy Enabling Technologies, Trauma and Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Devices and Advanced Wound Bioactives.

