Smith & Nephew plc (SN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) in a report published on Friday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,301 ($16.26) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.75) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.87) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their price objective on Smith & Nephew plc from GBX 1,370 ($17.12) to GBX 1,310 ($16.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,199 ($14.98) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew plc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,292.08 ($16.15).

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) opened at 1203.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,206.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,200.98. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,052.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,324.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 10.66 billion.

Smith & Nephew plc Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. The Company offers various product franchises, which include Knee implants, Hip implants, Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopy Enabling Technologies, Trauma and Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Devices and Advanced Wound Bioactives.

