Silver Wheaton Corp to Post FY2016 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (SLW)

Silver Wheaton Corp (NYSE:SLW) (TSE:SLW) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of Silver Wheaton Corp in a research note issued on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Silver Wheaton Corp’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

SLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research raised Silver Wheaton Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised Silver Wheaton Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Silver Wheaton Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.82 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Silver Wheaton Corp (NYSE:SLW) opened at 22.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 693.12 and a beta of 0.69. Silver Wheaton Corp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLW. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Silver Wheaton Corp by 15.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 695,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after buying an additional 92,735 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Wheaton Corp during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Investors Capital Advisory Services boosted its stake in Silver Wheaton Corp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Investors Capital Advisory Services now owns 29,877 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Newgate Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silver Wheaton Corp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Newgate Capital Management LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Silver Wheaton Corp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,525,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,858,000 after buying an additional 863,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silver Wheaton Corp

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. It has entered into over 19 long-term purchase agreements and approximately two early deposit long-term purchase agreement associated with silver and gold, relating to over 30 different mining assets, whereby Silver Wheaton acquires silver and gold production at various mines.

