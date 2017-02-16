Short Interest in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (UUP) Drops By 46.7%

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSE:UUP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,425,975 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the January 13th total of 6,429,780 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,445,793 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSE:UUP) opened at 26.10 on Thursday. PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $26.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50.

About PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

