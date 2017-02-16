Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,656,960 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the January 13th total of 29,666,379 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,998 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) opened at 29.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.81 billion. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/short-interest-in-arconic-inc-arnc-declines-by-10-1.html.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in providing materials and engineered products. The Company operates through segments, including Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Company offers engineered products and solutions, including fastening systems and rings, titanium and engineered products, power and propulsion, and forgings and extrusions.

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.