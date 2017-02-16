UBM Plc (LON:UBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.06) price objective on shares of UBM Plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of UBM Plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded UBM Plc to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($8.75) to GBX 675 ($8.44) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBM Plc to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 755 ($9.44) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded UBM Plc to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 788 ($9.85) to GBX 820 ($10.25) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 735.76 ($9.19).

Shares of UBM Plc (LON:UBM) opened at 717.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 720.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 708.32. UBM Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 564.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 750.32. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.81 billion.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/shore-capital-reiterates-buy-rating-for-ubm-plc-ubm.html.

In other news, insider John McConnell acquired 681 shares of UBM Plc stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 697 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of £4,746.57 ($5,931.73).

UBM Plc Company Profile

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company provides products and services to a range of specialist professional and commercial communities. The Company operates through two segments, including Events, which organizes tradeshows and other live in person events that enable businesses to do business, transact, learn and network as part of a professional or commercial community, and Other Marketing Services, which includes Marketing Services-Online and Marketing Services-Print and offers a range of sector specific digital and print products, such as community Websites, digital directories and print publications.

Receive News & Ratings for UBM Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBM Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.