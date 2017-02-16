Severn Trent Plc (SVT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,300 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Investec restated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Beaufort Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Severn Trent Plc to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.24) price target on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($30.62) price target on shares of Severn Trent Plc in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,265 ($28.31).

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) opened at 2299.00 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.51 billion. Severn Trent Plc has a one year low of GBX 2,024.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,526.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,239.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,299.91.

In related news, insider John Coghlan bought 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($27.49) per share, with a total value of £49,940 ($62,409.40). Also, insider Kevin S. Beeston bought 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,213 ($27.66) per share, for a total transaction of £49,659.72 ($62,059.14).

Severn Trent Plc Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc treats and provides water and removes wastewater in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company provides clean water and wastewater services through its businesses, Severn Trent Water and Severn Trent Business Services. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services.

