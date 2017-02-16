Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:STNG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STNG. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.75 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

“Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q4 2017 Earnings (STNG)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/seaport-global-securities-weighs-in-on-scorpio-tankers-inc-s-q4-2017-earnings-stng.html.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ:STNG) traded down 1.57% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 5,214,397 shares of the stock traded hands. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $707.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Scorpio Tankers (NASDAQ:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm earned $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 52.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 49.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.3% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Scorpio Tankers) is engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company operates through four segments: Handymax, MR, Panamax/LR1 and Aframax/LR2. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately 78 tankers (over 18 LR2 tankers, approximately 14 Handymax tankers and over 46 MR tankers) with a weighted average age of approximately 1.5 years, and approximately 11 time chartered-in tankers, which it operates (approximately three LR2 tankers, a LR1 tanker, over four MR tankers and approximately three Handymax tankers), which it refers to collectively as its Operating Fleet.

