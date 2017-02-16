Scotiabank Lowers Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday. Scotiabank currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$29.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Canadian Gaming Corp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.94.

Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) opened at 23.83 on Friday. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

In other news, insider Bruce Barbour sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.40, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00. Also, insider Jacqueline Irene Gorton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.46, for a total transaction of C$61,150.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $463,525.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Washington State. The Company has approximately 20 gaming properties, consisting of over three community gaming centers, four racetracks and 10 casinos, including over two with a Four Diamond resort hotel.

