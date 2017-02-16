Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) opened at 33.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.90.

“Scotiabank Increases Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW) Price Target to C$20.00” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/scotiabank-increases-sierra-wireless-inc-sw-price-target-to-c20-00.html.

In other Sierra Wireless news, insider Sierra Wireless, Inc. bought 12,000 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,120.00. Also, insider David Gordon Mclennan sold 2,526 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.87, for a total value of C$60,295.62. Insiders acquired 70,817 shares of company stock worth $1,162,881 in the last 90 days.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc offers second generation (2G), third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) cellular embedded wireless modules and gateways. The Company offers products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and enterprises. It operates through three segments: OEM Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.