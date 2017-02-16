Scotiabank Analysts Give Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT) a C$2.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Perpetual Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.11.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) opened at 1.76 on Monday. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm’s market cap is $92.05 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc (Perpetual) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in finding, developing, producing and marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), oil and bitumen. Perpetual’s business consists of operations in Alberta focused on exploring and developing the natural gas and NGL resource opportunities in the deep basin in west central Alberta; the exploration for and extraction of heavy oil in eastern Alberta; the development and production of shallow natural gas from mature producing regions in eastern Alberta; bitumen opportunities in northeast Alberta, and interest in a commercial gas storage business through the operation and ownership in a gas storage facility at Warwick in east central Alberta.

