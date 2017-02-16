Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Outperform Rating for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $990.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $936.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 842.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.98 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $515.35 and a 12-month high of $847.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $809.53 and a 200-day moving average of $788.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. The business earned $43.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post $7.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,601,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 75.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

