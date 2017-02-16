Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Metro Ag (MEO3) a €28.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEO3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on shares of Metro Ag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of Metro Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €28.70 ($30.53) target price on shares of Metro Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of Metro Ag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Metro Ag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro Ag has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.74 ($34.83).

Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) opened at 27.855 on Monday. Metro Ag has a 1-year low of €19.97 and a 1-year high of €29.85. The company has a market capitalization of €9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €28.10 and its 200-day moving average is €25.99.

About Metro Ag

Metro AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the self-service wholesale trade sector. The Company operates through three segments: METRO Cash & Carry, Media-Saturn and Real. The METRO Cash & Carry segment operates in the wholesale business for professional customers, such as hotels and restaurants, catering firms, independent retailers, service providers and public authorities, and comprises the brands METRO and MAKRO.

