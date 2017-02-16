Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of S & U PLC (LON:SUS) in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of S & U PLC (LON:SUS) opened at 2254.50 on Friday. S & U PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,950.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,612.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 269.16 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,149.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,284.13.

“S & U PLC (SUS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/s-u-plc-sus-earns-buy-rating-from-shore-capital.html.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share. This is a positive change from S & U PLC’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Christopher Redford bought 1,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,150 ($26.87) per share, for a total transaction of £30,207.50 ($37,749.94). Also, insider Keith R. Smith bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($24.99) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,747.81). Insiders have acquired 1,905 shares of company stock worth $4,035,300 over the last 90 days.

