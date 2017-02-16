RWS Holdings plc (RWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.69) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) opened at 350.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 290.57. RWS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 192.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 370.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 755.17 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from RWS Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $1.15.

About RWS Holdings plc

RWS Holdings plc provides patent translations and is engaged in the provision of intellectual property support services, and technical and commercial translation services. The Company’s principal business activities are patent translations; information, which includes a range of patent search, retrieval and monitoring services, as well as PatBase, a searchable commercial patent databases; international Web-based patent filing solutions through the inovia platform, and commercial translations, with a focus on technical translations.

