Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will release its Q416 earnings data on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) opened at 17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/ruths-hospitality-group-inc-ruth-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-friday.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc develops and operates fine dining restaurants under the name, Ruth’s Chris Steak House. The Company operates through two segments: the Company-owned steakhouse restaurant segment and the franchise operations segment. The Company’s Ruth’s Chris restaurants cater to special occasion diners and frequent customers, in addition to the business clientele.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.