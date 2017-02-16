RPX Corporation (RPXC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RPX Corporation (NASDAQ:RPXC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company earned $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.58 million. RPX Corporation had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

RPX Corporation (NASDAQ:RPXC) opened at 10.755 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.668 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. RPX Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

In other RPX Corporation news, insider Steven S. Swank sold 4,095 shares of RPX Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $43,447.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Heath sold 4,000 shares of RPX Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,527 shares in the company, valued at $938,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of RPX Corporation by 13.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RPX Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP boosted its position in shares of RPX Corporation by 68.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPX Corporation during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPX Corporation by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPXC. Cowen and Company dropped their target price on shares of RPX Corporation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPX Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

RPX Corporation offers patent risk management solutions. The Company’s patent risk management solution facilitates exchanges of value between owners and users of patents. The core of its solution is defensive patent aggregation, in which the Company acquires patents and licenses to patents that are being or may be asserted against its clients.

