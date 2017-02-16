Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MEG Energy Corp (MEG)

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MEG Energy Corp from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price objective on MEG Energy Corp from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price objective on MEG Energy Corp from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.30.

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) opened at 6.75 on Friday. MEG Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

In other MEG Energy Corp news, insider Chi-Tak Yee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.73 per share, with a total value of C$38,650.00.

MEG Energy Corp Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp (MEG) is a Canada-based oil sands company. It is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is engaged in developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction methods.

