Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have GBX 265 ($3.31) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 270 ($3.37).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Rotork p.l.c. from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 285 ($3.56) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.00) price target on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Rotork p.l.c. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 280 ($3.50) price target for the company. HSBC Holdings plc upped their price target on Rotork p.l.c. from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 225 ($2.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.62) price target on shares of Rotork p.l.c. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rotork p.l.c. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 216 ($2.70).

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) opened at 252.60 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.19 billion. Rotork p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 151.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 269.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.34.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/rotork-p-l-c-ror-downgraded-to-neutral-at-bnp-paribas.html.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £44,035.44 ($55,030.54).

Rotork p.l.c. Company Profile

Rotork plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the design and manufacture of actuators, which are used for the automation of industrial valves, and flow control products. The Company operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears and Instruments. The Controls segment is engaged in the design, sale and manufacture of electric actuators.

