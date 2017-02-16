Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,000

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 3,700 ($46.24) to GBX 4,000 ($49.99) in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Monday, October 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.99) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($47.11) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.74) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,750 ($34.37) to GBX 3,600 ($44.99) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,432.41 ($42.89).

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) opened at 3654.50 on Monday. Rio Tinto plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,701.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,685.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,388.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,882.90. The firm’s market cap is GBX 65.74 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 100.56 ($1.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Rio Tinto plc’s previous dividend of $33.80. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques purchased 11 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,451 ($43.13) per share, with a total value of £379.61 ($474.39).

About Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto plc is a mining company. The Company focuses on finding, mining, processing and marketing the Earth’s mineral resources. The Company’s segments include aluminum, copper and coal, diamonds and minerals, and iron ore. The Company’s aluminum business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters.

