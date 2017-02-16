Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) had its target price upped by Haitong Bank from GBX 3,070 ($38.37) to GBX 3,220 ($40.24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.99) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($47.11) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.99) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,490 ($56.11) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Rio Tinto plc from GBX 2,130 ($26.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.99) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,432.41 ($42.89).

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) opened at 3654.50 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 65.74 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,388.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,882.90. Rio Tinto plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,701.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,685.00.

“Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Given New GBX 3,220 Price Target at Haitong Bank” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/rio-tinto-plc-rio-given-new-gbx-3220-price-target-at-haitong-bank.html.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 100.56 ($1.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Rio Tinto plc’s previous dividend of $33.80.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques acquired 8,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,036 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £250,743.24 ($313,350.71).

About Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto plc is a mining company. The Company focuses on finding, mining, processing and marketing the Earth’s mineral resources. The Company’s segments include aluminum, copper and coal, diamonds and minerals, and iron ore. The Company’s aluminum business includes bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminum smelters.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.