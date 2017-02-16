SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Richard Monro bought 133 shares of SIG plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £150.29 ($187.82).

SIG plc (LON:SHI) opened at 112.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.61. SIG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 149.80. The company’s market cap is GBX 667.05 million.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/richard-monro-purchases-133-shares-of-sig-plc-shi-stock.html.

SHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered SIG plc to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.10) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on SIG plc from GBX 116 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG plc in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.69) target price on shares of SIG plc in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 96 ($1.20) target price (down previously from GBX 117 ($1.46)) on shares of SIG plc in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 107.44 ($1.34).

About SIG plc

SIG plc is a United Kingdom-based distributor of building products in Europe. The Company is engaged in the supply of specialist products to construction and related markets. It operates in two segments: UK & Ireland and Mainland Europe. It focuses its activities into approximately three product sectors: Insulation and Energy Management; Exteriors, and Interiors.

